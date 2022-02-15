Britain’s Prince Andrew is seen in this April 5, 2015 photo in London. A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old, according to a court filing in Manhattan on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Neil Hall/PA via AP)

Britain’s Prince Andrew is seen in this April 5, 2015 photo in London. A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old, according to a court filing in Manhattan on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Neil Hall/PA via AP)

Sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew settled out of court, lawyers say

Virginia Giuffre had accused the royal of sexually abusing her when she was 17

A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old, according to a court filing Tuesday.

Attorney David Boies, who represents Giuffre, said in a filing in Manhattan federal court that lawyers on both sides were informing the judge that a settlement in principle has been reached and they’ll request a dismissal of the lawsuit within a month.

Meanwhile, the letter said, the judge should suspend all deadlines and hold the action in abeyance.

Giuffre sued Andrew in August. The American accused the British royal of sexually abusing her when she was 17 while she traveled with financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has strenuously denied Giuffre’s allegations and attempted to get the lawsuit tossed.

The Associated Press

Royal family

Previous story
Canada expected to announce changes to COVID-19 border restrictions today
Next story
UPDATE: Trudeau invokes Emergencies Act as ‘illegal blockades’ drag on

Just Posted

An aerial drone shot shows the aftermath of the rock slide that hit Highway 3 near Christina Lake Wednesday, Feb. 9. Photo courtesy of Colin Chitty
Christina Lake slide still partly blocking Hwy 3

Kaslo Village Hall. File photo
Councillor storms out of Kaslo council debate on vaccine mandate action

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Jan. 31 at the Castleview Care Centre. File photo
UPDATE: One death connected to Castleview Care Centre COVID outbreak

Kimberley Alpine Resort’s Northstar Quad chairlift was destroyed by an act of arson the day the resort opened on December 18. RCR photo.
KAR, RCR offering $100K reward for information leading to arrest in resort arson investigation