The southeastern corner of B.C. is under a severe thunderstorm watch, according to Environment Canada.

The warning was issued on Tuesday (Aug. 23) for the East Kootenay, Elk Valley and Kootenay Lake areas, as weather conditions are favourable for conditions that produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

In Cranbrook, thunderstorms are forecast between 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., while rain is also forecast in that same time period as well as extending to 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.