Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for West Kootenay

Environment Canada (EC) is warning the West Kootenay that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms in the late afternoon or early evening that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

The advisory was issued Wednesday, July 7, just before noon.

Main threats of the storm include pea to nickel-size hail, wind gusts of 70 km/h, and localized heavy downpours of 10 mm to 20 mm of precipitation.

Areas of concern include Trail, Castlegar, Nelson, and Kootenay Lake.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year,” EC states. “Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.”

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

