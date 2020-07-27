Several people sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Sea to Sky

Police and first responders closed the highway for 10 hours while investigators looked into the case of the crash

Several people were sent to hospital Sunday (July 26) after a multi-vehicle crash on the Sea-to-Sky highway near Lillooet Lake.

According to RCMP, Mounties and Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police were called to the scene of a serious collision involving several motorcycles and vehicles on the Lillooet Lake Road portion of Highway 99 at about 1:15 p.m.

Police and first responders closed the highway for 10 hours while investigators looked into the cause of the crash. Several people were taken to a nearby hospital and one person was airlifted to a Lower Mainland hospital.

“This is the third motorcycle and vehicle collision on the Duffy portion of highway 99 in several weeks and we are asking the public to please use caution when using our highway and backroads” said Sgt. Sascha Banks. “We have seen an increase in traffic, above the normal summer volume, in all of the Sea to Sky and we want to see everyone arrive safely to their destinations.”

ALSO READ: Two dead in motorcycle crashes on Hwy. 99 near Pemberton over the weekend

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

car crashRCMP