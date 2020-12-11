This map covers numbers from January to Nov. 30. A separate map showing additional numbers between Nov. 30 and Dec. 10 is linked in the story. Map: BC Centre for Disease Control

Seventy-one cases of COVID-19 to Nov. 30 in Nelson, Castlegar and Trail

New data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows numbers of cases for local areas

There were 44 reported cases of COVID-19 in the Nelson-Salmo area between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30, according to new statistics provided by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC). This is an increase of 34 since Sept. 30.

In addition there were two more cases reported between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5.

The Nelson Local Health Area includes 26,799 people living in the area from the U.S. border to Salmo and Nelson as well as in the valley north to Slocan.

New data for local health areas, accounting for cases detected from Jan. 1 to Dec. 5, was made public this week.

The Castlegar area had 12 cases between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30, up from nine reported on September 30.

In addition, two more cases were reported between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5.

Trail and Rossland have had 15 cases between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30, up from six in September.

Two cases have been confirmed between Jan. 1 and Dec. 5 in the Arrow Lakes area, which includes Nakusp, New Denver and Silverton, up from zero in September.

In the Kootenay Lake area, which includes Kaslo and the East Shore, there has been one case from Jan. 2 to Dec. 5, and in Grand Forks, three. In Creston there have been 14, up from two in September.

In addition, one more case was reported in Creston between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5.

The BCCDC does not release data on hospitalizations or deaths at the local community level.

From January to Dec. 10 in the Kootenay-Boundary region, the BCCDC has reported a total of 89 cases.

As of Dec. 10, there have been 40,060 cases in the province since January. The Interior Health region accounts for 2,502 of those, an increase of 1,809 cases since the end of September.

Interior Health includes southern B.C. including the Kootenays and the Okanagan and north to William Lake, but not Hope and the Lower Mainland.

Six of the province’s 587 COVID-19 deaths since January have been in the Interior Health region.


Coronavirus

