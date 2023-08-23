Seven volunteer RDCK firefighters deployed to Okanagan

Two vehicles were also sent to assist with the efforts

Seven firefighters from the Regional District of Central Kootenay have been deployed to combat the wildfires currently out of control in the Central Okanagan.

The RDCK said staff from the Beasley, Blewett, Tarrys, Passmore, Balfour and RDCK Regional Fire Services departments left Saturday night.

Regional fire chief Nora Hannon said the assistance is part of an inter-agency agreement worked out with BC Wildfire Service prior to the start of fire season.

“They are all volunteers. They are amazing,” said Hannon.

The Blewett Fire Department contributed two firefighters to Lake Country as well as a type two tender vehicle, which shuttles water to fires where there are no hydrants.

Five more staff with the RDCK’s structure protection unit travelled to Kelowna. The unit is a trailer with small pumps, sprinklers and hoses designed to protect homes from approaching fires.

Hannon said the public shouldn’t be concerned about a lack of resources if a major wildfire were to begin in the West Kootenay.

The regional district has 280 firefighters working in 16 departments, which is more than enough to cover for the staff sent to the Okanagan.

“That’s part of our decision making when we staff crews. We wouldn’t just take seven people from one department, and that’s where it always for us is a truly regional response.”

