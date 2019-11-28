Seven people killed in small plane crash in Kingston, Ont.

Police say the area was under a wind advisory at the time

A police car blocks the end of Creekford Road in Kingston, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is examining weather as a possible factor in a crash that claimed the lives of seven people in Kingston, Ont., a spokesman said Thursday.

The plane was heading from the Toronto area to the airport in Kingston when it crashed at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a wooded area about seven kilometres from its destination, Chris Krepski told reporters.

“I don’t have any information about (the weather) but that is something we’re going to take a close look at,” Krepski said. “We’ll work all day during daylight. If we need to come back tomorrow, we will. When the wreckage will be removed is still to be determined.”

Const. Ash Gutheinz of the Kingston police said the area was under a wind advisory at the time, and while the conditions may not have been as bad as predicted, it was certainly “blustery.”

He confirmed Thursday afternoon that seven people were killed in the crash, but declined to give more details.

A spokesman for Canadian Forces Base Trenton, meanwhile, said a military helicopter dealt with high winds while it searched for the crash site.

Maj. Trevor Reid said the helicopter crew found the wreckage thanks to an emergency beacon on board the plane.

READ MORE: Snowbirds aerobatics team to return to Canada after crash in U.S.

Residents in the area also noted there was heavy rain and strong winds around the time of the crash.

“I was amazed that anybody was even flying last night because there was lots of notice that this windstorm was coming,” said Rob Gibson, who lives near the site of the crash.

Gibson said in an interview he could hear a helicopter searching for the downed aircraft Wednesday night, but didn’t hear any sounds from the crash itself.

The Canadian Press

