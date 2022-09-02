Braya Renewable Fuels, formerly the North Atlantic Refinery, is shown in Come By Chance, N.L., on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Police say six people have been injured in an explosion at the refinery, about 150 kilometres west of St. John’s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

Braya Renewable Fuels, formerly the North Atlantic Refinery, is shown in Come By Chance, N.L., on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Police say six people have been injured in an explosion at the refinery, about 150 kilometres west of St. John’s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

Seven people in hospital after Newfoundland refinery explosion, police say

Late afternoon explosion occured at a refinery in Come By Chance, N.L.

Police say seven people are in hospital after an explosion at a refinery in Come By Chance, N.L., about 150 kilometres west of St. John’s.

RCMP Cpl. Jolene Garland said earlier in the day that six people were injured, including one with serious injuries.

Garland says that around 6:20 p.m. local time the number of injured people increased to seven.

Refinery owner Braya Renewable Fuels said in an email that the explosion occurred in the late afternoon and that emergency crews were still on scene.

It says the incident has been contained.

The company says authorities have been notified about the explosion and the company will co-operate fully with their investigation.

Cresta Fund Management bought the refinery last November and renamed it Braya Renewable Fuels, with a stated goal of converting the facility to produce renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel.

– The Canadian Press

