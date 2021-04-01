Seven new COVID-19 cases in Nelson area, six in Trail

The West Kootenay has mostly been spared new cases in 2021

Nelson and Trail saw increases in new COVID-19 cases during the week of March 21 to 27. Illustration: BCCDC

COVID-19 cases in the Nelson and Trail local health areas rose in late March.

The BC Centre for Disease Control announced Wednesday that Nelson’s area, which includes Salmo, saw seven new cases during the week of March 21 to 27.

Trail’s area meanwhile added six cases. Grand Forks had three new cases, while Creston and Castlegar added two each.

The West Kootenay have been relatively spared new cases in 2021 even as the pandemic surges elsewhere in B.C.

Nelson, which has had a total of 27 new cases in 2021, had no new infections from Jan. 31 to Feb. 27. Its worst week was Jan. 3 to 9 when it had 10 new reported cases.

There were 53 total cases in Nelson’s area in 2020.

