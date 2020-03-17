Seven Township firefighters are in self-isolation after assisting a man in medical distress who has COVID-19. (Langley Advance Times files) Township of Langley fire crews saw an increase in call volume on Monday. (TOLFireFighters/Twitter)

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Seven Langley firefighters are in self-isolation after being exposed to a case of COVID-19 while on duty, Township deputy fire chief Monty Armstrong confirmed.

“We are working closely with Fraser Health,” he said.

“They were exposed during a call,” Armstrong added.

Crews responded to a medical call on March 9 and were informed by Fraser Health on Monday that the man firefighters were assisting had a confirmed case of COVID-19, Township fire chief Bruce Ferguson said.

The man’s condition is not known, he noted.

“As far as I know they are doing well,” Ferguson said about the firefighters in self-isolation.

More to come.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. bans all gatherings of 50+ people to slow COVID-19 transmission
Next story
Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Just Posted

Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing confirms guest tested positive for COVID-19

Guest also stayed in Revelstoke Mountain Resort hotel, skied resort and visited restaurants

Visitor Centre at Kootenay Trout Hatchery closed until further notice

Outreach programs, such as the learn to fish program, have also been suspended for the time being

Recreation facilities shut down by Regional District of Central Kootenay

The Nelson Civic Theatre and Nelson and District Youth Centre are also closing

Number of COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region remains at two

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addressed the media today

UPDATED: Whitewater Ski Resort closes due to COVID-19 concerns

The resort made the announcement Sunday evening

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Canadians asked to report fraud or fraud attempts online

Don’t ‘overstock’ supplies for coronavirus, B.C. finance minister says

Carole James warns that seniors, single parents are left without

ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19

7,500 road tests are taken in a typical week

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

B.C. legislature to reopen with fewer MLAs to tackle COVID-19

Province will dip into deficit due to pandemic, Carole James says

VIDEO: YVR to increase COVID-19 screen of international passengers

Non-Canadian citizens, except for U.S. citizens, are no longer able to enter Canada

B.C. School Sports suspends spring season

Most sports seasons cancelled with some optimism for June

Most Read