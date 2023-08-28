RCMP are investigating a serious auto accident near Creston that resulted in serious injuries. File photo

RCMP are investigating a serious auto accident near Creston that resulted in serious injuries. File photo

Serious injuries in collision near Creston

Police say an SUV crossed the centre line into the path of a pickup

An accident on Highway 3 on Sunday east of Creston sent the occupants of two vehicles to hospital with serious injuries.

According to a news release from the Creston RCMP, an SUV allegedly crossed the centre line into oncoming traffic and struck a pickup truck.

The highway was shut down for multiple hours for the police investigation and to provide aid to the injured. The highway has since been reopened.

Creston RCMP believe alcohol and speed were contributing factors. The collision is still under investigation.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No change to Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire burning near Keromeos
Next story
No change seen in Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country

Just Posted

RCMP are investigating a serious auto accident near Creston that resulted in serious injuries. File photo
Serious injuries in collision near Creston

Cal Hockley, ‘61 Trail Smoke Eaters captain, and Norm Lenardon stopped for a photo in front of the mural dedicated to the ‘61 Smoke Eaters and Minor Hockey Day in Canada in February, 2014. Hockley passed away in December 2020. Photo: Jim Bailey
Remembering Trail Smoke Eaters legend, Norm Lenardon

The Subaru Ironman 70.3 Victoria is taking place on May 29 in Greater Victoria with much of the cycling course on the Saanich Peninsula. (Black Press Media file photo)
QUIZ: Preparing for an Ironman

Kootenay Carshare Co-operative executive director Colleen Matte with the co-op’s 2006 Dodge Ram. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Six vehicles stolen from Kootenay Carshare Co-op since May