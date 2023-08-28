Serious injuries in collision near Creston

Police say an SUV crossed the centre line into the path of a pickup

RCMP are investigating a serious auto accident near Creston that resulted in serious injuries. File photo

An accident on Highway 3 on Sunday east of Creston sent the occupants of two vehicles to hospital with serious injuries.

According to a news release from the Creston RCMP, an SUV allegedly crossed the centre line into oncoming traffic and struck a pickup truck.

The highway was shut down for multiple hours for the police investigation and to provide aid to the injured. The highway has since been reopened.

Creston RCMP believe alcohol and speed were contributing factors. The collision is still under investigation.