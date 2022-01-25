Highway 99 is closed between Porteau Cove and Lions Bay after a serious collision Tuesday afternoon, (Jan. 25). (DriveBC/Twitter)

Highway 99 is closed between Porteau Cove and Lions Bay after a serious collision Tuesday afternoon, (Jan. 25). (DriveBC/Twitter)

Serious collision closes Highway 99 north of Lions Bay

Squamish RCMP estimate the road will be closed for three to five hours

Highway 99 is closed in both directions after a serious collision closed the road earlier today, (Jan. 25).

In a news release, Squamish RCMP said the Integrated Collision Analyst Reconstruction Team (ICARS), Emergency Health Services, Fire Rescue, and Miller Capilano are providing a coordinated response.

The highway is closed eight kilometres south of Porteau Cove and four kilometres north of Lions Bay after a serious collision involving two vehicles at 4:47 pm.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed that five ambulance units responded to the collision. Two patients were transferred to hospital in serious condition.

DriveBC estimates the road will reopen around 10 pm no detours are available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Deer rescued after falling through ice on Vancouver Island lake

Just Posted

Stephanie Howes and her family received support from the Creston community after the theft of their moving trailer. (Facebook)
Family moving to Kootenays has truck and trailer stolen; Grand Forks RCMP nab suspect

On Dec. 10, Friends of the Thunder Cats presented a donation of $6,693 to Angel Flight to continue their mission of flying local patients in need to Kelowna and other centres for treatment. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Friends of the Thunder Cats continue to support Creston community

Ariana Malara (left) and Elsa Troutet, both students at École des Sentiers-Alpins near Nelson, were two of the winners in KAST’s Kootenay-wide Contraption Contest. Photos: Submitted
Kootenay kids create climate contraptions

Letters to the editor.
Letter to the Editor: Following Public Health Orders