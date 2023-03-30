Series of suspicious Grand Forks fires have two separate causes, say RCMP

Grand Forks fire department put out five fires on March 23 and 24 and one is unrelated to the others

An RCMP investigation into a series of Grand Forks fires on March 23 and 24 has led to the discovery that one blaze was unrelated to the others.

Emergency Fire Services responded to two grass fires on March 23, one in the afternoon at the north end of Boundary Dr. and another in the evening near Granby Rd and Highway 3. They also responded to calls regarding a small brush pile fire located near the intersection fo 68 Ave. and 24 A St. and a fire that had consumed a 12ft cedar hedge on a residential property near Kettle River Dr. and 9 St. No people were harmed and no house were damanged by these incidents.

RCMP noted Tuesday that it had identified a suspect in connection with these fires.

An additional fire that consumed a small garden shed in the 7000 block of 3 St. around 12:30 a.m. on March 24 has now been identified as having been part of a separate incident.

The shed was known to be a place frequented by homeless individuals and Grand Forks Fire Services located one deceased person inside.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation although RCMP released a statement that there is currently no indication it was suspcious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Forks RCMP at 250-422-8288.

fireRCMP