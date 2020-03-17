Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing confirmed a guest from earlier this month tested positive for COVID-19. (File photo)

Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing confirms guest tested positive for COVID-19

Guest also stayed in Revelstoke Mountain Resort hotel, skied resort and visited restaurants

Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing has ceased all operations after a client tested positive for COVID-19.

The guest was skiing on a private group package with the Revelstoke-based company from March 8 to 11, said a statement from the company. The company said they received notification from the client on March 16 of the positive results.

In an email to resort staff on March 16 from Peter Nielsen, vice president of operations, he wrote that three guides and one pilot are currently in self-quarantine with no symptoms. The email states that the client stayed at the Sutton Place Hotel, dined at the Rockford, the Mackenzie Tavern and skied at Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

”As a precautionary measure, we are working on a timeline bases on recommendations from B.C. Public Health and will be contacting any individuals who are presumed to have interacted with these guests,” states the email.

Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing plans to remain closed for the rest of the season.

It was acquired by Revelstoke Mountain Resort in 2007. RMR also closed yesterday due to concerns from coronavirus.

We have reached out to Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing requesting more information on the incident.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Mountain Resort closing due to COVID-19 concerns

READ MORE: UPDATE: Revelstoke doctor calls on ski resort to shut down amid COVID-19 pandemic

READ MORE: Economic implications of COVID-19 already hitting Revelstoke

For more coverage of the pandemic, go here.

 

