Selkirk College selects new president

Dr. Maggie Matear will be Selkirk College’s tenth president beginning May 30. Currently a vice-president at Yukon University in Whitehorse, she is seen here at that school’s 2021 virtual convocation. Photo: Submitted

Dr. Maggie Matear will be the next president of Selkirk College.

Matear is currently a vice-president at Yukon University in Whitehorse, responsible for overseeing finance, human resources, mental health and wellness, infrastructure, and continuing studies. She also has just completed a year as interim president.

Matear will begin her new position on May 30 and take the reins from current president Angus Graeme.

“Maggie is the right person to lead Selkirk College into the future,” said Scott Weatherford, chair of the board of governors, in a statement released Feb. 1 by the college. “She has a strong academic background, great experience in the post-secondary sector and a successful history of engaging with and working in rural communities.

“She brings significant experience with the types of communities where we operate, which gives her a real appreciation for the unique challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for Selkirk College.”

Matear has taught at Queen’s University, Algoma University and Athabasca University and has won awards for both teaching and research, in which she focuses on social responsibility, sustainability and public policy. Her credentials include a Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Education, Master of Business Administration and a PhD in Management. Matear began her post-secondary career as an adult educator in remote Indigenous communities.

“It’s an honour and privilege to be coming in as the next president of Selkirk College, especially following in the footsteps of Angus,” says Matear.

“This opportunity combines everything I love to do, and the experiences I have gained over the years coalesce really nicely into this one position: my roles in post-secondary, in leadership and community development, and my interest in advancing the goals of reconciliation.”

Matear’s appointment brings an end to Graeme’s 30-year tenure at Selkirk. He started out as a Forest Technology instructor at the college, and in 2011 took over as president.