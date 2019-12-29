Second victim identified in B.C. Christmas Eve attack

A second person has died following an assault in a Vancouver Island city on Christmas Eve.

A GoFundMe page identifies the second victim of a Downtown Duncan attack as Nellie Williams, a “daughter, sister, auntie and mother.” The page says Williams was attacked on the street “while trying to protect her boyfriend.”

On Dec. 24 just before 11 p.m., Duncan RCMP were called to an assault near Trunk Road and Canada Avenue. When officers arrived they found an injured woman and a man with life-threatening injuries. Both victims were taken to a local hospital but the man was soon pronounced dead.

The woman died in hospital on Dec. 28 and police are now treating the incident as a double homicide. Investigators believe the attack was targeted and are pursuing several leads, including two male persons of interest.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is assisting Duncan RCMP in investigating the Christmas Eve attacks.Investigators are looking for anyone who may been a witness or has dash cam or surveillance video from Dec. 24 between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. in the area of Trunk Road, Canada Avenue and Duncan Street.

Those with footage or information can contact the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.