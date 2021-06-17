A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)

Second dose vaccinations accelerating throughout region: Interior Health

To date, more than 675,000 doses have been administered throughout the region

As Interior Health’s (IH) mobile vaccination clinics travel throughout the region, the health authority says its vaccination campaign continues to gain steam.

IH’s #journey2immunity program has led to approximately 675,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being administered, with more on the way as it expands drop-in hours and the mobile clinics visit communities.

“I want to thank the hundreds of thousands of people who have visited our immunization clinics,” IH president and CEO Susan Brown said.

“We appreciate your ongoing support as more people become eligible for second doses. We will keep clinics running as smoothly as possible to get everyone fully immunized. Interior Health is constantly reviewing and adjusting clinic capacity, including adding more appointments where needed.”

Brown said for those who have not yet had their first dose — it’s not too late.

“You can register and make an appointment to get your vaccine, and in many communities, there is also drop-in access to make it as easy as possible,” she said.

Overall, 520,998 first doses and 154,848-second doses have been administered throughout the health region.

To register for your vaccine, visit the province’s website or call 1-833-838-2323.

Clinic schedules and mobile clinic dates can be found here.

