Second death in COVID outbreak at Castlegar’s Talarico Place

The COVID-19 outbreak at Talarico Place in Castlegar has been declared over by Interior Health.

There were two deaths connected to the outbreak and 36 resident cases.

The outbreak was initially declared at the long-term care facility on Aug. 1, 2022.

Additional infection control measures were implemented during the outbreak including pausing new admissions, pausing social visits and testing residents and staff. Essential visitors, palliative and end-of-life visits were still permitted.

