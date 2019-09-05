Scarecrow Festival returns to Creston

Gypsy Soul is participating in the second annual Scarecrow Festival sponsored by the Creston Valley Arts Council. (Photo credit Brian Lawrence)

The Creston Valley Arts Council is sponsoring the second annual Scarecrow Festival Sept. 3-7.

Participating businesses in Creston, local artists and community non-profit organization are displaying scarecrows along Canyon Street and the Creston and District Community Complex.

“We want to entice Creston Valley residents and visitors to enjoy the festive atmosphere created by the display of scarecrows,” said Brenda Brucker, a member of the Creston Valley Arts Council.

A people’s choice vote will choose this year’s winners in the following categories:

Display

Sue’s Clothesline

Vital Health

Creston and District Credit Union

Creston Valley Insurance

Next 2 New Furniture

Business

Kunze Gallery

Shoppers’ Drug Mart

Jimmy’s Pub and Grill

Art Barn

Baillie Grohman Winery

Summit Cycle

Images and Angles

Mulder Jewelry

Eyecandy Beauty Boutique

Gypsy Soul

Individuals

Alistair and Laughlin

Stewart

Brenda

Jeanine, Carmen and Elaine

Community non-profit organization

Creston Valley Arts Council

Trinity United Church

Creston Community Auditorium Society

Creston Valley Quilters’ Guild

Creston Concert Society

Birdfest

Pet Adoption and Welfare Society

Voting is available at the Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce and Wloka Fruit Stand until Saturday.