Scarecrow Festival returns to Creston

The Creston Valley Arts Council is sponsoring the second annual Scarecrow Festival Sept. 3-7.
Participating businesses in Creston, local artists and community non-profit organization are displaying scarecrows along Canyon Street and the Creston and District Community Complex.
“We want to entice Creston Valley residents and visitors to enjoy the festive atmosphere created by the display of scarecrows,” said Brenda Brucker, a member of the Creston Valley Arts Council.
A people’s choice vote will choose this year’s winners in the following categories:
Display
- Sue’s Clothesline
- Vital Health
- Creston and District Credit Union
- Creston Valley Insurance
- Next 2 New Furniture
Business
- Kunze Gallery
- Shoppers’ Drug Mart
- Jimmy’s Pub and Grill
- Art Barn
- Baillie Grohman Winery
- Summit Cycle
- Images and Angles
- Mulder Jewelry
- Eyecandy Beauty Boutique
- Gypsy Soul
Individuals
- Alistair and Laughlin
- Stewart
- Brenda
- Jeanine, Carmen and Elaine
Community non-profit organization
- Creston Valley Arts Council
- Trinity United Church
- Creston Community Auditorium Society
- Creston Valley Quilters’ Guild
- Creston Concert Society
- Birdfest
- Pet Adoption and Welfare Society
Voting is available at the Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce and Wloka Fruit Stand until Saturday.