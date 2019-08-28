(Photo credit Creston Valley Farmers’ Market)

Second annual Fall Fair Feast

The second annual Fall Fair Feast is returning Sept. 7 at the 101st Creston Valley Fall Fair at the Creston and District Community Complex.

Proceeds from the dinner are going to the local Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program, a healthy eating initiative that supports the Creston Valley Farmers’ Market and strengthens food security amongst individuals in need in the Creston Valley.

“Currently, in Creston, there is a waiting list to get into the nutrition coupon program,” said Amy White Creston Valley Fall Fair committee member.

The Creston Valley Farmers’ Market works with Valley Community Services to allocate nutrition coupons to lower-income families, seniors and pregnant women participating in food literacy programs. The Nutrition Coupon Program works full circle to educate families on healthy eating initiatives, while also economically supporting local farmers and food producers.

“Thirty-five recipients receive $21 in coupons to purchase fruit, vegetables, fresh meats, cheese, nuts, eggs, cut herbs and milk.”

Farmers are reimbursed for coupons at the end of each market.

“Farmers shopping local keeps the money within the community and contributes to food security in the Creston Valley,” said White. “It is a win-win for the community as a whole. Every $336 raised allows us to support one more recipient to the program.”

Highlights of this year’s Fall Fair Feast include a buffet dinner hosted by Demetre’s Catering sourced from local farmers and wineries and entertainment by Steele Wheels Band.

The list of farmers and wineries participating in this year’s Fall Fair Feast includes:

• Kootenay Natural Meats

• Tarzwell Farms

• Kootenay River Beef

• R & S Meyer Farm

• Chuckureese Abattoir Ltd.

• Root & Vine Acres

• Crestview Farms

• Sutcliffe Farms

• Riehl Farm

• Purple House Farms

• Flamenco Farms

• No’s Orchard

• Ki Mana Acres

• JRD Farms

• William Tell Family Estate

• Boots Fruits

• Kootenay Meadows Farm

• Lark Coffee Roasters

• Wloka Farms

• Faraman Farms

• Yaqan Nukiy Farms

• Cartwheel Farm

• Red Bird Estate Winery

• Wynnwood Cellars Estate Winery

• Skimmerhorn Winery and Vineyard

• Baillie-Grohman Estate Winery

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased directly at Fly in the Fibre and Black Bear Books.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘You’re constantly drowning’ in cases and paperwork, says B.C. social worker
Next story
Former Amazing Race star dies in Kootenay hiking accident

Just Posted

Second annual Fall Fair Feast

The second annual Fall Fair Feast is returning Sept. 7 at the… Continue reading

Police respond to report of attempted online extortion

Police received 80 calls for assistance from Aug. 20 to Aug. 26… Continue reading

Construction of the fire hall slated to begin this fall or early spring of 2020

By Councillor Joanna Wilson The summer of 2019 has seen clear skies… Continue reading

Creston’s Footlighters Theatre Society presents bursary to student volunteer

Prince Charles Secondary School grad served as stage manager or crew in a dozen productions

Creston Fire Rescue respond to eight calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to eight calls from Aug. 19-25.

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

‘You’re constantly drowning’ in cases and paperwork, says B.C. social worker

An illustrated look at a day in the life of a child-protection worker in British Columbia

Former Amazing Race star dies in Kootenay hiking accident

Kenneth McAlpine was on Season Five of The Amazing Race Canada

B.C. youth found guilty of fatally stabbing his foster parents

Second-degree murder charges dismissed against then-17-year-old boy

Study shows calories from binge drinking equivalent to a double cheeseburger

University of Victoria researcher looks at the calories Canadian drinkers consume

Kootenay-Columbia Tory candidate opens campaign office

Three sitting MPs join Rob Morrison for campaign office opening in Cranbrook

UPDATE: Searchers find body of missing Valhalla Park hiker

Man’s apparently fell 800 feet down off challenging trail

B.C. youth centre to close in September due to ‘intoxication, bullying and vandalism

The Slocan centre will focus on making programming changes

Uber to apply for ride-hailing licence in B.C., will operate in Lower Mainland

Uber joins Lyft in planning to operate in province

Most Read