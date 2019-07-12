A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck near Seattle early Friday morning. (Map courtesy of USGS)

Earthquake rattles Washington state, felt on B.C.’s south coast

4.6 magnitude quake rattles Seattle shortly before 3 a.m. Friday

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a 4.6 magnitude earthquake has rattled the Three Lakes area of Washington state.

That was followed minutes later by a 3.5 magnitude aftershock near the city of Monroe, some 48 kilometres northeast of Seattle.

The initial temblor was recorded at 2:51 a.m. Friday.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Some Island and even Lower Mainland residents may have been woken by the quake.

ALSO READ: 6.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California

It was lightly felt in Greater Victoria and Vancouver areas, according to Natural Resources Canada.

No tsunami warning or advisories are in effect. No serious injuries or damage have been reported.

ALSO READ: ‘Earthquake swarm’ strikes off Vancouver Island for past four days

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck near Seattle early Friday morning. (Map courtesy of USGS)

Previous story
B.C. woman’s ‘Red Dress’ for missing, murdered Indigenous woman interrupts mail delivery
Next story
Trudeau meeting with workers at Trans Mountain terminal in Edmonton

Just Posted

Creston RCMP execute search warrant and find 12.3 grams of fentanyl

On June 4 members of the Creston RCMP executed a search warrant… Continue reading

ANKORS warns of deadly pills found in West Kootenay

The synthetic cannabinoid AMB-FUBINACA was discovered during drug testing

MP warns of scam after catching Facebook Messenger imposter account

Wayne Stetski issues warning about an imposter messenger account that is using his profile photo

Harvest Share program running for the 12th year

The Harvest Share program begins this week in the Creston Valley with… Continue reading

Green MLA Sonia Furstenau visits Creston

Furstenau listened to the concerns of Creston Valley residents for an hour and a half, discussing climate control, health care, and transportation.

Earthquake rattles Washington state, felt on B.C.’s south coast

4.6 magnitude quake rattles Seattle shortly before 3 a.m. Friday

Trudeau meeting with workers at Trans Mountain terminal in Edmonton

It has been almost a month since the feds gave a second go-ahead to expanding the pipeline

B.C. woman’s ‘Red Dress’ for missing, murdered Indigenous woman interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

B.C. Court of Appeal deems Victoria plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

Appeal Court Justice sides with plastic bag industry

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

B.C. transgender inmate loses bid to appeal extradition at Canada’s top court

Hayden Patterson is an inmate at Maple Ridge women’s prison in relation to a 2014 U.S. murder charge

35 injured after Vancouver-to-Australia flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

The flight, a Boeing 777-200, was carrying about 270 passengers and had 15 crew members aboard

Most Read