Search warrant yields fentanyl and six arrests in Castlegar

Cocaine, fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine found at Castlegar home.

Six people have been arrested after Castlegar RCMP executed a search warrant in the 3100 block of Columbia Avenue on June 24.

According to Sgt. Monty Taylor, Castlegar RCMP Detachment Commander, the search warrant was authorized by the courts as part of an active investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the Castlegar area.

“Six men were taken into police custody without incident during execution of the warrant,” states Taylor.

“The search of the property resulted in the seizure of substances believed to be cocaine, fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine, along with approx. $850 in cash.”

Police also seized a firearm and ammunition which were allegedly unlawfully possessed, as well as other related evidence to suggest the occupants were involved in drug trafficking.

A 56-year-old man and a 42-year-old man, both residents of Castlegar, face potential drug related charges.

A 46-year-old Castlegar man faces potential drug and firearm related charges, along with criminal charges for allegedly breaching prior court imposed conditions.

Those men have been released from police custody on strict bail conditions to appear in Castlegar Courts on October 21, 2020.

The three other men were later released from police custody, unconditionally without being charged.

Taylor says police are still investigating and that Castlegar RCMP will forward its full investigative findings to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for charge assessment.


Most Read