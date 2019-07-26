Aaron Kingma and his daughter. (GoFundMe)

Search in northeast B.C. ends as Calgary man’s body recovered from Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current

The body of a Calgary man has been recovered from the Peace River in northeast British Columbia, nearly one month after he was swept away while fishing.

In a social media post, the family of Aaron Kingma says his body was spotted Tuesday by a family living along the Peace River near Hudson’s Hope, west of Fort St. John.

ALSO READ: Search halted for Calgary man swept away in B.C.’s Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current.

The post says RCMP have positively identified the body.

The family is now making arrangements to return Kingma’s body to Calgary.

He is survived by a wife and two daughters, aged nine and one.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kamloops RCMP cleared of wrong-doing in custody death
Next story
Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Just Posted

Let’s continue to build our vibrant community

As acting mayor for July, it is my turn to write an… Continue reading

Castlegar police seek missing indigenous woman

Darilee Nolie was last seen earlier this week.

Tough recycling decision for RDCK coming up

Whether to join Recycle BC – that’s still the question

Two wildfires reported in Creston Valley

BC Wildfire Service reported two small wildfires in the Creston Valley on… Continue reading

Cross Country Seeing returning for second year

Ten artists in nine studios in the Creston Valley and the East Shore of Kootenay Lake will once again open their doors to welcome the public on the August long weekend.

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Search in northeast B.C. ends as Calgary man’s body recovered from Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current

Kamloops RCMP cleared of wrong-doing in custody death

Police watchdog finds police not responsible for death at detachment

VIDEO: B.C. woman captures up-close encounter with cougar in a tree

Big cat was in a tree overhead when barking dogs alerted Tracy Bruce

VIDEO: Black Press Media presents its Miss BC 2019 documentary

The 17th annual pageant was held June 29-July 1 in Fort Langley

Hoverboard rider slams into car, escapes with scrapes and bruises

The crash took place Thursday night in Willoughby

Past, present and future of Tobacco Plains

Ktunaxa Nation elder reflects on granddaughter’s election, speaks to the future of band

Province to ban Category 2 fires in Kootenay region

The prohibition covers open fires larger than a half metre tall and a half metre wide

Supreme Court of Canada says military’s no-juries justice system constitutional

Court upholds the established system of military justice

Most Read