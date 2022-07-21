Search and Rescue called to the outskirts of Fruitvale for lost driver

The call came in for a ground sweep around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, July 20

South Columbia Search and Rescue (SAR) was called out Wednesday night after a woman went missing when her car broke down in the outskirts of Fruitvale.

Mike Hudson, South Columbia SAR training officer/manager, says the call about a lost motorist came in at approximately 10 p.m., July 20.

“Our subject tried to walk from her vehicle up the side of the mountain just outside the Ross Spur area to get cell phone coverage to call for help,” Hudson explained early Thursday. “After making her way through the forest she became disoriented and lost (but) was able to call 911 for help.”

South Columbia SAR responded with 11 members and found the woman just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

“She was a bit cold and not prepared for the drop in temperature, but otherwise okay,” Hudson added. “Thanks to Trail RCMP for providing good up-to-date information.”

This is the second call out in two days for the volunteers of South Columbia SAR. Members spend Sunday night and early Monday morning in the backcountry near Ymir after three people were injured during an all-terrain drive at Barrett Lake.

Read more: Three injured, one serious, after multiple-ATV crash near Ymir



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

KootenaysSearch and Rescue