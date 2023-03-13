SD8 and CUPE 748 ratify new agreement

Details of the agreement were not included in today’s news release from SD8

School District 8 and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 748 have ratified a renewed collective agreement, according to a news release from the school district.

“This agreement allows all of us to focus on what we do best – to create and support the best learning opportunities we can for every student and their families across the district,” said SD8 superintendent Trish Smilie.

CUPE Local 748 president Michelle Bennett said the bargaining committee worked hard to advocate for improvements to the rights and benefits of its members.

“There were some difficult challenges during this round of negotiations,” she said, “and we are grateful that both sides were able to come together with a focus to provide the best learning environment for the students of School District 8.”

The renewed collective agreement is in effect from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2025.

CUPE 748 represents over 400 members that include bus drivers, secretaries, education assistants and custodians.

Members had previously voted 98 per cent in favour of a strike mandate after talks broke down, but job action was prevented when both sides continued mediation through the BC Labour Relations Board.