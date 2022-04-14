Sculpture stolen from B.C. Children’s Hospital recovered by police

Vancouver Police say the investigation into the theft of the $45,000 sculpture is ongoing

A bronze sculpture by artist Marie Khouri was stolen from outside the B.C. Children’s Hospital on the night of April 3. (Courtesy B.C. Children’s Hospital)

A $45,000 sculpture stolen from the grounds of B.C. Children’s Hospital has been found, Vancouver Police say.

Officers recovered the statue from an undisclosed location in East Vancouver this afternoon (April 14).

No arrests have been made. The Vancouver Police’s Property Crime Unit continues to collect evidence. As the investigation is ongoing, the VPD are not releasing any further details at this time.

The bronze sculpture by artist Marie Khouri was donated to the hospital just weeks ago and was on display in the garden outside the Oak Street entrance to help create a welcoming environment for young patients and their families.

The piece was originally donated to the hospital by Khouri for fundraising purposes in 2019. In March 2022, the purchaser of the piece donated it back to the hospital.

READ MORE: Sculpture stolen from B.C. Children’s Hospital weeks after being donated

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

theftVancouver police