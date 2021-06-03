Scorching temperatures break a 1937 record for Creston

Yesterday, the Creston area record-breaking high of 34.8 C

A total of 14 B.C. weather records were broken yesterday on June 2. (Pixabay)

Summer has come early, as scorching temperatures reached record-breaking levels on Wednesday.

According to Environment Canada, Creston hit a preliminary new record of 34.8 C. The previous record for the warmest temperature on June 2 was 32.8 C, back in 1937. Records in the Creston area have been kept since 1912.

A total of 13 other heat records were broken yesterday including:

• Cranbrook: 32.6 C, previous record of 32.4 C in 1986

• Golden: 31.2 C, previous record of 31.1 C in 1961

• Trail area: 36.5 C, beating the previous record of 33.3 C set in 1937

• Kamloops area: 36 C, previous record of 35.6 C set in 1961

• Kelowna area: 36.2 C, previous record of 34.5 C set in 2007

• Malahat area: 28.6 C, previous record of 27.2 C set in 2009

• Nakusp area: 32.2 C, previous record of 31.2 C set in 2007

• Osoyoos area: 36.2 C, previous record of 35 C set in 1970

• Pemberton area: 33.5 C, previous record of 33.3 C set in 1922

• Penticton area: 35.3 C, previous record of 33.9 C set in 1961

• Princeton area: 33.4 C, previous record of 33.3 C set in 1970

• Summerland area: 33.9 C, tied with record set in 1970

• Vernon area: 35.6 C, previous record of 34.4 C set in 2007

• Yoho National Park: 27.1 C, previous record of 26.1 C set in 1970

Going into Friday, it will remain hot with a day-time high of 28 C and a low of 16 C. It is expected to cool off over the weekend with highs of between 17 to 19 C. On Saturday, there is an 80 per cent chance of some much-needed rain.

READ MORE: Kootenay residents encouraged to break out their bikes this week

READ MORE: Join the challenge to help Creston become Canada’s most active community

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: Kelsey.yates@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@kelseyannayates

kelsey.yates@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.