An individual in Colville is being tested for possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Colville schools close a second day on coronavirus fears

All schools closed, extra-curricular activities banned while awaiting test results

UPDATE: Schools in Colville, Washington remained closed for a second day Tuesday while officials wait for results of a coronavirus test on a local person.

Schools were shut down Monday, and all extra-curricular activities cancelled in the community, while a person with the suspected COVID-19 virus was tested.

It was expected to take one-to-three days to recieve the results of the test.

The district said it would use the time to have staff disinfecting schools.

Some school districts in Idaho also closed Monday for precautionary coronavirus disinfecting.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Officials in a Washington state city south of Rossland have closed all schools in the area due to a coronavirus scare.

“This is a very important message from the Colville School District,” says a news release from the county health department released on the weekend. “In consultation with the NE Tri County Health Officer and Tri County Health Department, all Colville School District Schools will be closed … Monday, March 2.”

Officials say a person is under investigation for COVID-19 and they are awaiting test results.

“Schools will be closed until we receive the test results,” the release says. “Testing could take from one to three days.”

School district officials say that as a precaution they will use this time to disinfect the buildings.

They’ve also cancelled sporting events, field trips, pre-school and before-or-after school activities.

“We will update you as soon as we have viable information,” the release says.

Additional information will be available on the school district web page or on the Tri County Health Department web page.

Colville is about 80 km south of the Frontier-Paterson border crossing.

SEE: Tri-Country Health Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau urges patience as Wet’suwet’en mull over proposed land and title deal

Just Posted

Colville schools close a second day on coronavirus fears

All schools closed, extra-curricular activities banned while awaiting test results

Thunder Cats down 2-1 in playoff series

By Lorne Eckersley It’s not for lack of effort that the Creston… Continue reading

School officials close Colville schools amid coronavirus fears

All schools closed, extra-curricular activities banned while awaiting test results

Sexual assault stories from treeplanting camps ‘shocking but not surprising’

Contractors’ association is working with trainers to create respectful culture

Habitat for Humanity seeks board members in Kootenays

Helping build affordable homes takes planning, volunteers and commitment

Trudeau urges patience as Wet’suwet’en mull over proposed land and title deal

Pipeline dispute has meant difficult times for many Canadians over the past few weeks, Trudeau says

Provide paid leave after domestic or sexual violence, B.C. told

Survey says job-protected unpaid leave isn’t enough

Victoria police hand out nearly $17,000 in distracted driving tickets in five hours

Police focus on keeping drivers ‘hands on the wheel and mind on the task’

Statistics Canada says political apathy main reason Canadians didn’t vote in 2019 federal election

More than one third of non-voters (35 per cent) say they are ‘not interested in politics’

Elected Wet’suwet’en councillor calls for inclusivity in consensus building over deal

There are more than 5,000 Wet’suwet’en people throughout the province and country

Former Scouts leader facing a number of child porn charges in Surrey

Charges were sworn against Edward Johannas Vandeyck on Feb. 28

UPDATE: Tornadoes devastate Tennessee, killing at least 19 people

The disaster affected voting in Tennessee, one of 14 Super Tuesday states

BC rink drops fourth straight at Brier

Vernon’s Jim Cotter and company fall 6-3 to New Brunswick Tuesday morning

Class action lawsuit filed against largest seniors care provider in B.C.

Allegations range from negligent care to millions of dollars in shortfall of care not provided

Most Read