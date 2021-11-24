Michael McLellan has resigned as secretary-treasurer of School District 8. Photo: Submitted

School District 8’s secretary-treasurer resigns

Michael McLellan had been with the district since 2018

School District 8 secretary-treasurer Michael McLellan has announced his resignation.

McLellan said in a statement Wednesday that he will be moving to the same position within School District 10 in February.

“I would like to express my immense gratitude to School District No. 8 for the opportunity to work in such a fine organization, serving students and families of the West Kootenay Region,” said McLellan.

“This change will bring a new career challenge for me, and also allow my family to pursue other opportunities that have arisen.”

McLellan had served as secretary-treasurer since July 2018.

His departure is the second among SD8 leadership to occur this year after superintendent Christine Perkins resigned in April to take a job with Vernon’s school district. She was replaced by current superintendent Trish Smillie.

READ MORE: Settlement reached for delayed School District 8 property sale

Previous story
Financial aid coming to flood evacuees as B.C. officials warn of rainy, ‘challenging’ days ahead
Next story
Search and rescue suspend probe into disappearance of Kamloops woman last seen Nov. 1

Just Posted

Police seized drugs and weapons from an Ootischenia residence on Nov. 23. Photo: Submitted
Stabbing altercation in Ootischenia results in seizure of drugs, weapons

Michael McLellan has resigned as secretary-treasurer of School District 8. Photo: Submitted
School District 8’s secretary-treasurer resigns

Zoe Marini, Peter Wishlow, and Brian Lawrence rehearsing a scene from Sorry! Wrong Chimney! (Photo by Dan Caverly)
Creston’s Footlighters set for light-hearted performance next week

Bridget Currie waving from her TAPS Telephone Bingo station. (Submitted by TAPS)
Get satisfaction from helping others by volunteering with TAPS