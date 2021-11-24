School District 8’s secretary-treasurer resigns

Michael McLellan had been with the district since 2018

School District 8 secretary-treasurer Michael McLellan has announced his resignation.

McLellan said in a statement Wednesday that he will be moving to the same position within School District 10 in February.

“I would like to express my immense gratitude to School District No. 8 for the opportunity to work in such a fine organization, serving students and families of the West Kootenay Region,” said McLellan.

“This change will bring a new career challenge for me, and also allow my family to pursue other opportunities that have arisen.”

McLellan had served as secretary-treasurer since July 2018.

His departure is the second among SD8 leadership to occur this year after superintendent Christine Perkins resigned in April to take a job with Vernon’s school district. She was replaced by current superintendent Trish Smillie.