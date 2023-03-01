CUPE 748, which represents over 400 employees of School District 8, says it is recommending its members ratify a new labour deal. File photo

CUPE 748, which represents over 400 employees of School District 8, says it is recommending its members ratify a new labour deal. File photo

School District 8, support staff union agree to new labour deal

The agreement still requires members to vote on it

School District 8 appears to have avoided a labour strike with its support staff.

CUPE Local 748 announced Tuesday it had reached a memorandum of agreement on a new labour deal with the district. The union is now recommending its members ratify the deal by casting their ballots at locations in Kaslo, Creston, Crawford Bay, Winlaw, Salmo and Nelson through March 9.

Details of the agreement have not been made public.

Talks between the district and CUPE’s over 400 members, which includes custodians, bus drivers, education assistants and secretaries, broke down in January.

Members then voted 98 per cent in favour of a strike mandate, but the union and district continued talks through February with a BC Labour Relations Board mediator.

The deadline to ratify a new deal is March 15.

Voting times and locations are below:

Kaslo: Wednesday, March 1, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Seniors Hall, 312 4th St.

Creston: Thursday, March 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. MST, Creston Hotel and Suites, 1418 Canyon St

Crawford Bay: Friday, March 3, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. MST – 16150 Walkley Rd.

Winlaw: Monday, March 6, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Bindu Yoga Studio, 5676 Winlaw Bridge Rd.

Salmo: Wednesday, March 8, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Salmo Valley Youth and Community Centre, 206 Seventh Ave

Nelson: Thursday, March 9, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Nelson District Chamber of Commerce (Railway Station), 91 Baker St.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
$55M winning lottery ticket sold on Vancouver Island
Next story
Victim shot again with a BB gun in downtown Trail

Just Posted

CUPE 748, which represents over 400 employees of School District 8, says it is recommending its members ratify a new labour deal. File photo
School District 8, support staff union agree to new labour deal

Bulletin file
Man, 32, dies in crash south of Cranbrook; police calling for witnesses

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget

Image of a BB gun. Photo: Lamna The Shark/Unsplash
Victim shot again with a BB gun in downtown Trail