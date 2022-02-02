School District 8 sells former Yahk Elementary School property

The school closed in 2017 due to low enrolment numbers

The property that housed the former Yahk Elementary School has been sold. (Submitted by SD8)

School District 8 (Kootenay Lake/SD8) has sold the property that formerly housed the Yahk Elementary School.

Built in 1955, the rural school faced low enrolment numbers for years before officially closing in 2017. The year prior, only three students were attending the school.

As of Feb. 1, the 7.3-acre property was sold for $245,000 to a private buyer who plans to use it for a family hobby farm.

Proceeds from the sale will go towards improving learning environments for SD8 students and staff at existing facilities.

The need for school facilities is determined by the SD8 Board of Education as part of the Long-Range Facilities Planning process each year.

Under the current plan, the board adopted a five-year facilities investment budget, called the Capital Operations Plan, under which there is a commitment to an increase in annual funding to upgrade facilities in SD8.

For more detailed information on investment and facility plans, visit sd8.bc.ca/facilities.

