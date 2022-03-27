School District 8 hires new secretary-treasurer

The School District No. 8 (Kootenay Lake) board of education has hired Johan Glaudemans as the new secretary-treasurer and chief financial officer, effective April 12, according to an SD8 news release.

He will take over from previous secretary treasurer Michael McLellan, who left to work as secretary-treasurer for School District 10 Arrow Lakes in February.

“On behalf of our Board I want to welcome Johan and say how pleased we are to have someone of his depth and breadth of skill and experience to guide our financial operations and manage our 2022/2023 budget,” said board chair Lenora Trenaman.

Glaudemans previously worked as director of finance for the Northern Region Health Authority in Manitoba, as chief financial officer for the Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre, and as director of finance and corporate services for the Government of the Northwest Territories – Tlicho Community Services Agency.

He is a chartered professional accountant auditor and a chartered accountant who holds a master’s degree in management from France, a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Netherlands and speaks French, English and Dutch.

“I am looking forward to working with the school district’s staff and being involved in all of our communities. School District No. 8’s focus on student success is impressive and I look forward to working with a team committed to continuous improvement,” said Glaudemans.