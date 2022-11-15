School District 8 elects chair and vice-chair

School District 8’s Board of Education has officially elected the chair and vice-chair for the new term.

Every four years, school trustees are elected by community members. The trustees then elect a board chair and vice chair annually.

At the inaugural board meeting on Nov. 8 in Nelson, Lenora Trenaman was re-elected chair, a title she has held consecutively since 2005 (except for one year in 2014).

“I am honoured that my fellow trustees elected me as chair, and I am honoured to serve our school communities,” said Trenaman. “We are a large region geographically and our board includes diverse perspectives. I look forward to working together with all trustees from across the Kootenay Lake school district to support learners from Kindergarten to Grade 12.”

Dawn Lang was elected to serve her first term as vice-chair. She has been a trustee since 2008.

“This is an exciting day for me and a privilege to serve alongside Chair Trenaman,” she said. “I look forward to focused attention on relationships to assist in leading the Board of Education. I’m keen to get to work with all trustees for the benefit of our students and families.”

Provincial Court Judge Craig Sicotte conducted the oaths of office attended by Nelson City Police Chief Constable Donavan Fisher and RCMP Constable Robert Siu. Also present were SD8 Superintendent Trish Smillie, Chief Election Officer and Secretary-Treasurer Johan Glaudemans, senior staff from SD8, and members of the public.

Returning trustees include Susan Chew for Salmo, Taghum, and Blewett; Sharon Nazaroff for Slocan Valley/Bonnington; Lenora Trenaman for Crawford Bay, East Shore, and North Shore; Allan Gribbin for the South Rural Zone near Creston; and Dawn Lang for the Village of Kaslo and North Rural Zone at the north end of Kootenay Lake.

Trustees serving their first term on the Board of Education are Murray Shunter and Julie Bremner for the City of Nelson and Bealby Point; Mary Jayne Blackmore for the South Rural Zone; and Kathy Etheridge for the Town of Creston.

The next public meeting of the Board of Education will take place on Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. at the office in Nelson.

Chair Lenora Trenaman and Vice-Chair Dawn Lang will lead the SD8 Board of Education for the 2022-2023 school year. (Submitted)

