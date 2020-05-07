An empty classroom at South Nelson Elementary, where children of essential service workers have been provided space to learn. The district hopes to open up more classes for kindergarten to Grade 5 students by June. Photo submitted

School District 8 considering limited return to K-5 classes by June

Superintendent Christine Perkins says the details are being worked out

Kootenay Lake school district’s superintendent says preliminary plans are in the works for a limited return to classrooms by June.

Christine Perkins said Thursday that School District 8 hopes to offer kindergarten to Grade 5 students a slight return to normality.

Full-time classes won’t occur, but Perkins said classrooms may be split up and alternate visits to school throughout the week. The change is being made to support parents who return to work as the province gradually re-opens.

“It will be a gentle invitation,” she said. “You’re more than welcome to drop your child off and have them in school to learn while you’re going back to work, that sort of thing.

“But we’re still working that out, there’s nothing concrete yet.”

Perkins stressed the logistics of the plan are still being discussed with the education ministry and internally at the district. There is no set date for a return to classes, but she said the district wants to provide more information to staff and parents prior to the Victoria Day long weekend.

On Wednesday, Premier John Horgan said the provincial government wanted to expand in-person schooling on a voluntary basis for kindergarten to Grade 12 students as part of a number of initiatives meant to ease restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A full resumption of classes, he said, would begin in September.

Perkins said Grade 6-to-12 students would continue to learn remotely for the remainder of this school year, although the district was considering periodic visits with teachers by appointments.

Principals, clerical workers, custodians and some teachers and education assistants have already return to schools, according to Perkins.

Last month the district began allowing the children of essential workers to return to schools.

