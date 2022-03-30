School District 8 board pauses staff vaccine requirement

The requirement could be reinstated or cancelled later, depending on health orders

At its March 28 board meeting, School District 8 paused its proof of vaccination requirement, according to an SD8 news release.

This means unvaccinated SD8 staff no longer face an April 11 deadline after which unpaid leaves or rapid testing would have been required.

“This decision allows our board more time to consider evolving COVID-19 data and changes to public health directives expected in the coming days and weeks,” said board chair Lenora Trenaman.

All SD8 staff and contractors can now continue to work as they normally would, in keeping with provincial and federal health and safety guidelines, the news release states.

The board could bring the vaccination requirement back into effect at a later date, or remove it entirely, depending upon future changes to provincial health orders and directives.

