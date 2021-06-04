School District 8 announces new superintendent

School District 8 has named Trish Smillie as its new superintendent.

In an announcement Friday, SD8 said Smillie will take over Aug. 1.

“I am honoured to be coming to live, learn, and work on the traditional territories of the First Nations where School District 8 operates,” said Smillie in a statement.

“I am committed to helping the board meet all of its goals, including its literacy, numeracy, inclusion and indigenization learning goals, as well as to enhancing equity and focusing on success for all learners in all of the district’s diverse communities.”

Smillie currently serves as assistant superintendent in the Kamloops-Thompson School District 73. She also has experience as a teacher, principal and district principal in Revelstoke’s School District 19.

“Trish has an incredible skillset and depth of experience that she will bring to our district,” said SD8 board chair Lenora Trenaman. “We are looking forward to Trish’s leadership to move forward our mission of fostering student success, and focusing on excellence for all our students in a nurturing environment.”

Smillie replaces Dr. Christine Perkins, who announced her resignation in April to take over as superintendent of School District 22 in Vernon after four years with SD8.

