A high school student uses a vaping device near a school campus in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

School District 8 addresses student vaping

School District 8 (Kootenay Lake) Superintendent Christine Perkins outlined in a letter to parents on Nov. 13 the school district’s concerns on student vaping on school property and how it is working to curb the use of e-cigarettes by students.

“Recently, some students have had severe reactions to vapour products that required medical attention,” said Perkins. “District staff have a number of concerns and are asking for your help to stop a behaviour that health officials are saying may lead to a new generation of youth addicted to nicotine.”

Currently, the board is providing education to youth in elementary, middle and secondary schools outlining the facts about vaping and will continue to enforce a no-vaping zone on school property. The board has also written a letter to Minister of Education, Rob Fleming, asking for financial support on vaping cessation, education, and mental health.

“We recognize that some schools continue to struggle with student vaping on school property,” said Perkins. “School administrators or RCMP School Liaison Officers may request progressive enforcement support from the Integrated Tobacco Program, in cases where school prevention and disciplinary processes have been unsuccessful.”

School principals have been instructed to confiscate any vapour products they see on campus.

“We believe that in working together, we can better educate our youth on the potential harmful consequences of vaping in order to keep them safe and healthy,” said Perkins.

To read the letter in full go to https://bit.ly/2QhdpW5

