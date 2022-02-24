Saskatchewan man accused of abducting daughter arrested in Okanagan; child found safe

Michael Gordon Jackson arrested without incident; daughter Sarah to be reunited with mother today

Michael Gordon Jackson, accused of abducting his seven-year-old daughter, was arrested in Vernon Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (RCMP photo)

A Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his seven-year-old daughter has been arrested in Vernon, where his daughter was also found safe, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP.

Around noon on Feb. 24, Vernon RCMP officers located Michael Gordon Jackson, 52, in a vehicle parked outside a local business. His daughter, Sarah Jackson, was with him. Police say Jackson was arrested without incident and his daughter will be reunited with her mother later today.

In January Saskatchewan RCMP sent out a nationwide warrant for the father’s arrest.

Sarah Jackson’s mother, Mariecar Jackson, hasn’t seen her daughter since November 2021.

“Mariecar has been waiting for this day, and that phone call from our investigators, since last year. She would like to thank everyone who played in a role in helping to locate her daughter,” the RCMP said in a statement Thursday. “This includes every single person who took a moment to listen to her pleas released today and last week. Those that shared these videos and kept the conversation about her daughter going.”

On Feb. 15, police released a video of Sarah’s mom pleading for the return of her daughter, which according to the Saskatchewan RCMP was viewed by more than 440,000 people. A second photo was posted today, Feb. 24, and reached more than 4,500 people.

Police said they received tips and information from multiple provinces.

“To the public and our news partners — those here today, thank you. You played a role in assisting us with this investigation,” the statement reads.

Police say Mariecar has asked for privacy at this time as she takes time to reunite with Sarah.

Jackson was charged with one count of abduction in contravention of a custody or parenting order on Jan. 21. He remains in custody and will be sent back to Saskatchewan for court proceedings.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

