Santa takes a run through West Kootenay in fundraiser for homeless youth

Santa on the Run’s 12 Days of Christmas teams up with Ryan Reynolds for Covenant House Vancouver

Kootenay residents have reported early sightings of Santa running down their respective streets on the lead up to Christmas.

Santa on the Run has criss-crossed the West Kootenay region from Trail to Silverton and Kaslo to Salmo in an effort to raise funds for Covenant House Vancouver, whose goal is to help youth experiencing homelessness, and protect and safeguard all youth in need.

Umberto Soda is the man under the red and white cap and has so far completed over 140 kilometres running through Beaver Valley, Montrose, Trail, Rossland, Castlegar, Nelson, Kaslo, Cresent Valley, Winlaw, Slocan, Silverton, and New Denver.

Soda began his 12-Days of Christmas charity run on Dec. 13 in Castlegar, with partner Tara Street who accompanies him in a vehicle along his route. He made his first stop in the Silver City four days later completing a 10-km loop through downtown Trail and Sunningdale.

Santa on the Run’s goal is to raise $25,000 for Covenant House and is closing in on his final day. In addition, all donations made by the end of the 12-Days will be triple-matched by none other than the well known Vancouver actor and Deadpool star, Ryan Reynolds.

“We are extremely fortunate to in addition have the opportunity to Triple Donations with the generosity of two well-known celebrities, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively,” said Soda. “It takes a team!”

Santa on the Run’s 12-Days of Christmas charity finishes up on Dec. 25,with a stop in Fruitvale and Trail on the 23rd, so jump on board, donate, and help a very worthy cause.

“I am not stopping until I reach $25,000 raised for Covenant House Vancouver which you can receive a charitable receipt for,” said Soda after Monday’s 21-km run through the Slocan Valley. “Our homeless youth depend on advocates such as this organization to have a chance at a future and I am excited to be partnering with them!”

To donate to the 12 Days of Christmas charity go to SantaontheRun.com.

