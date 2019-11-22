Santa for Seniors returns to Creston

Lori Cameron and her husband, Bill, owners of Tigz Designs expect to deliver 90 bags to Swan Valley residents. Each gift bag will be filled with a variety of edible treats and other small gifts. (Photo credit Jenneil Peters)

For the fourth year in a row, Tigz Designs will deliver Christmas gift bags to the residents of Swan Valley Lodge with their holiday fundraiser Santa for Seniors.

Lori Cameron and her husband, Bill, expect to deliver 90 bags to Swan Valley residents. Each gift bag will be filled with a variety of edible treats and other small gifts.

“Bill and I love Christmas. Everyone deserves to open a gift at Christmas,” said Lori.

Cameron and her sister Su Klinack will also be adding baking into the mix this year.

“Su makes something every year for the seniors to add to the gift bags,” said Cameron. “Unfortunately, this year, Su is unable to that; she is waiting for a hip replacement. I suggested baking instead, so we’re going to bake a whole bunch of cookies for the seniors and staff.”

The public is invited to pick a tag from the Christmas tree in-store and donate $15, $20 or $25 toward a senior’s gift bag before Dec. 18. The Christmas gift bags will be delivered to Swan Valley Lodge on Dec. 20.

“It has been so heart-warming to see how many people in Creston care and donate to this event each year,” said Cameron.

Tigz Designs is located at 1013 Canyon Street and is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

For more information go to www.tigzdesigns.com

Also read: Footlighters ringing in season with White Christmas

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter