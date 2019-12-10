Santa Claus Parade and Winter Festival returns to Creston

Submitted by Creston Visitors Centre

It’s that time of year again and the 26th annual Santa Claus Parade and Winter Festival organized by the Town of Creston and the Regional District of Central Kootenay taking place Dec. 14, with events planned throughout the day. Scheduling an evening Santa Claus Parade allows everyone to participate in events happening throughout the day and then make their way downtown for the parade in the evening.

The Creston and District Community Complex will be a hub of activity throughout the day leading up to the parade. Start the morning off by taking a stroll through the Creston Valley Farmers’ Market, which will be on from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be several activities going on, especially for young children, like the children’s Christmas craft and gingerbread cookie decorating activities from 12-2 p.m., and free swim open for the public from 2-4 p.m. Join Nelson-Creston MLA Michelle Mungall for free hot chocolate in the lobby from 2-4 p.m., as well.

Before settling in for the parade, drop by Casey’s Community House between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. to get free photos with Santa Claus. The parade will be starting at 5 p.m. and will run through downtown from 16th to 10th avenues. After the parade, be sure to stop in at Spirit of Creston Square on 11th Avenue North and enjoy a free hotdog and hot chocolate thanks to our generous local businesses. The Winter Market, co-ordinated by the Creston Valley Farmers’ Market, will also be open 4-7:30 p.m. and is the perfect stop for some great gifts.

Several local businesses have joined in on the fun and are hosting customer appreciation events, sales, parties and prize draws throughout the day. This is the perfect opportunity to do some local Christmas shopping and take advantage of some great sales! Check the schedule for complete details and times.

“The participation from our local businesses and the way that everyone comes together on this day are great examples of the overwhelming generosity and community spirit we have in our town,” said Creston Valley Visitor Centre manager Amy Maddess. “Thanks to everyone for your continued support of this community event!”

Any businesses or groups still interested in entering a float are welcome to pick up entry forms in person at the Creston Visitor Centre (121 Northwest Blvd.) or download a copy online at the Town of Creston website, www.creston.ca, or at www.crestonvalleybc.com.

For further information about the event, please visit www.crestonvalleybc.com, www.creston.ca or contact the Creston Valley Visitor Centre at 250-428-4342. There are also event updates posted on the Creston Valley Winter Festival Facebook page.