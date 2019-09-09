Salmo RCMP nab two ‘prolific offenders’

The pair is slated to appear in Nelson Provincial Court today, Sept. 9

A pair of ‘prolific offenders’ charged with a rash of crimes in Trail, and the surrounding area, were taken off the street this weekend.

“On Sept. 7, members of the Salmo RCMP arrested two prolific offenders on Main Street in Salmo,” Cpl. Darryl Orr reported in a Monday news brief.

“Both are believed responsible for committing numerous property, drug, and violent crimes in and around the Salmo community,” he confirmed.

“These offenders are also suspected of committing crimes in the Trail and Castlegar communities over the past 30 days.”

Police held bail hearings over the weekend, and both individuals were remanded into custody pending a court hearing in Nelson on Monday.

“The Salmo RCMP have recommended numerous property and drug charges against these offenders,” Orr stated. “The Salmo RCMP are hopeful that these offenders will be detained in custody until trial. There is no doubt that the community of Salmo is safer because of the arrest of these offenders.”

Police cannot publicly release names until charges are sworn in by Crown counsel.

An update on court proceedings was not available by press time.