Dubbed Sea Lionel Richie by his rescuers with the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, the stellar sea lion died on Feb. 10 – five days after being rescued from the beach. (Marine Mammal Rescue Centre/Facebook)

Dubbed Sea Lionel Richie by his rescuers with the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, the stellar sea lion died on Feb. 10 – five days after being rescued from the beach. (Marine Mammal Rescue Centre/Facebook)

Sad ending for Sea Lionel Richie, rescued off Vancouver Island beach

Necropsy results pending after death of 2-year-old sea lion

A skinny sea lion was whisked from Greater Victoria’s Island View Beach after a dog-walker’s charge stopped to say hello – and the animal didn’t seem to care.

Dubbed Sea Lionel Richie by rescuers, the stellar sea lion was plucked from the Central Saanich beach on Feb. 5 and taken to the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver.

The sea lion arrived emaciated and weighing just over 95 pounds and received fluid. After a brief first examination, staff figured Lionel was about two years old. After treatment the animal became a little more responsive, less physically cold and showed a little interest in the surroundings.

Despite the staff’s efforts, Lionel died on Feb. 10. Results of a necropsy are pending.

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

animal welfareSaanich Peninsula

Previous story
Study suggests climate change made B.C. floods at least twice as likely
Next story
‘Predictable and preventable’: Engineer says abandoned logging road contributed to fatal B.C. landslide

Just Posted

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison questions invoking the Emergencies Act as the federal government grapples with vehicle blockades in the nation’s capital. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
MP Morrison questions invoking Emergencies Act in response to vehicle blockades

Gwillim Lakes Camp in Valhalla Provincial Park. Photo: Erin Miller
Land added to Purcell, Valhalla provincial parks to increase ‘connectivity’

Many from the Kootenay Freedom Convoy were still at the Paterson Border as of Feb. 14. Photo: Facebook
Kootenay convoy rallies at Paterson border

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia is B.C’s “integrated anti-gang police agency.” Photo: Trail Times
Provincial anti-gang force executes search warrant in Trail