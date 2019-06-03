Tinder. (Black Press Media files)

Russia requires Tinder to provide data on its users

Russia adopted a flurry of legislation in recent years tightening control over online activity

Dating app Tinder is now required to provide user data to Russian intelligence agencies, the country’s communications regulator said Monday.

The app was included on a new list of online services operating in Russia that are required to provide user data on demand to Russian authorities, including the FSB security agency.

Russia adopted a flurry of legislation in recent years tightening control over online activity. Among other things, Internet companies are required to store six months’ worth of user data and be ready to hand them over to authorities.

The communications regulator said Monday that Tinder had shared with them information about the company and that it is now on the list of online apps and websites that are expected to co-operate with the FSB.

Russian authorities last year issued an order to ban messaging app Telegram after it refused to provide the user data as required by the Russian law.

Tinder was not immediately available for comment.

ALSO READ: First comes Tinder, then marriage: UBC professor examines online dating

ALSO READ: Victoria restaurant swipes right to hook up with customers

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
All Canadians have a role to play in ending MMIW ‘genocide,’ report says
Next story
Amazon vies for a larger share of viewers with ‘channels’ service akin to cable in Canada

Just Posted

Boil water notice rescinded for a portion of Erickson Water System

The RDCK appreciates Erickson water users’ cooperation and patience during the notice.

Creston Fire Rescue respond to 9 calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to 9 calls from May 28 – June 3.

Lister Centennial Celebration

Past and present Lister residents from around the province will be returning… Continue reading

Program B.C. Air Access grant for Creston Airport

The Creston airport will use the grant funding for an airside storage building.

Plans proceed for new Discovery Centre

The demise of Creston Valley’s much-loved Wildlife Centre appears to be leading… Continue reading

VIDEO: Dolphins pursued into Quadra Island bay by Bigg’s orcas

Smaller mammals trapped in local waters for hours by the larger predators

‘Now the real work begins:’ Families urge action after missing women inquiry report

Indigenous women and families across Canada watched as the inquiry’s final report was released

VIDEO: Tofino council apologizes for 1947 motion to ‘exclude Orientals’

Josie Osborne earned an emotional standing ovation inside the Clayoquot Sound Community Theatre.

Police dog sniffs out Nanaimo woman’s car keys

RCMP training exercise happened in the right time, right place to help resident

Bird bangers may have sparked blaze near B.C. church

Oliver RCMP said they found tampered with bird bangers at the scene of a fire

BC RCMP launch ‘fulsome review’ into 2012 interrogation of sex assault victim

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video footage of an “abhorrent” interrogation

Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report

Splitting up payments leads to drop in drug use but spike in police interaction

Feeling lucky? $100K in hidden treasure still up for grabs in B.C. city

GoldHunt has left cases of coins in three Canadian cities

Northern Alberta residents start returning home after evacuation due to fires

The last recorded size of the Chuckegg Creek fire near High Level was about 2,800 square kilometres

Most Read