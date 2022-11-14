Jim Carrey is among 100 Canadians now banned from Russia. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Jim Carrey is among 100 Canadians now banned from Russia. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Russia bans 100 Canadians including Atwood, Jim Carrey

Ban in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada

Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced Monday that 100 Canadians have been added to the list of people banned from entering the country in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada.

A ministry statement said author Margaret Atwood, actor Jim Carrey and Amy Knight, a noted historian of the KGB, were on the banned list.

The ministry said they and the other 97, many of whom are connected to ethnic Ukrainian organizations, were banned because of involvement in “formation of (Canada’s) aggressively anti-Russian course.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Russia

Previous story
Nickelback to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame
Next story
VIDEO: Protester who interrupted Remembrance Day ceremony in Victoria arrested

Just Posted

On Nov. 9, Interior Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Photo: Times file
COVID outbreak declared at Trail hospital, 7 confirmed cases

Enjoy the work of talented photographers at Local Colours on Nov. 26. (Submitted by Wildsight Creston Valley)
Wildsight Creston Valley to host photography show

Frank Duralia, 82, waited in a hospital bed at the Boundary District Hospital in Grand Forks with a broken hip for 59 hours before an ambulance transported him to Trail for surgery. (Credit: Marion Duralia)
‘Excruciating pain’: Grand Forks man waited 59 hours with broken hip for ambulance transfer

Chad Madrigga knew exactly what his first purchase was going to be after his million dollar win — his dream car: a 1998 Dodge Viper. Photo: BC Lotto
Castlegar’s newest millionaire treats himself to a stylin’ car