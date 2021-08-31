Rotary members recognize 40th anniversary of Rotacrest Hall

‘Rotarians gave their money, time, and the blisters on their hands to this and many other endeavours.’

It is a momentous year for the Creston Rotary Clubs, as members recognized the 40th anniversary of a landmark building that was constructed by their volunteers.

On Aug. 12, several Rotarians visited the Rotacrest Hall to put up a ceremonial plaque to mark the milestone occasion.

“This plaque serves to remember and recognize members of Rotary Blubs, both past and present,” said Creston Valley Rotary Club President Dave Handy. “We don’t want those memories to be gone. Rotarians gave their money, time, and the blisters on their hands to this and many other endeavours.”

The attendees at the installation included Steve Takacs, now in his 80s, who was the original project manager for the construction in 1981.

“It was slow going because it was mostly volunteers working on the project, and we couldn’t plan a full day normally,” said Takacs, who has been a Rotarian since 1972. “But we had lots of fun. It’s nice to look back and see the building still functioning the way it was meant to.”

Also in attendance was Gwen Telling, the daughter of the late Ken Huscroft. She said that her father was very dedicated and showed up on the first day of construction with his own heavy equipment ready to start digging.

Forty years later, the Rotacrest Hall stands just across the parking lot from the recreation centre and serves as a reminder of the camaraderie of the Rotarians and their collective contributions to the community.

The building is owned and operated by the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK). Originally, it served as a seniors’ facility for various events and functions. Today, Valley Community Services and New Horizons are regular tenants who use the space to deliver programs to their clientele. The building is also rented out for large group meetings, gatherings, and banquets.

In 2015, Rotacrest Hall underwent renovations costing approximately $375,000 to revitalize the facility. During the construction, the Rotary International logo was removed from the exterior of the building.

“RDCK worked with the local Rotary Clubs to determine the best option for recognizing their contributions to the facility,” said Craig Stanley, manager of recreation at RDCK.

In 2020, Rotary members expressed their desire to have the logo reinstated and proposed paying for a new sign for the.

However, RDCK staff informed them that corporate signage guidelines would not allow this, which led to the placement of the plaque.

“The RDCK thanks the Rotary Clubs of Creston for their contributions over the years,” said Stanley. “We will continue to work with them and other community groups in the area to provide facilities and services for everyone in the Creston Valley.”

