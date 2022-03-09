Rotary donation supports outdoor education program for Creston students

The opportunity to be outdoors has vastly improved learning for these students

To support outdoor education, the Creston Valley Rotary Club recently donated $1,000 to Erickson Elementary School.

The donation funds will be used to cover the costs of bussing students to different locations for the Forest Fridays program.

“We go somewhere off school grounds every week to give our students a place-based outdoor experience, so they can get to know what is in and around their community,” said Heather Young, a Kindergarten/Grade 1 teacher at Erickson Elementary. She has co-ordinated the program for the last four years along with fellow Kindergarten teacher BJ Shukin.

The students have visited and toured local parks, the Creston Valley Management Wildlife Centre, a local dairy farm, local orchards, and fruit stands.

“We have seen it as a huge benefit for our students,” said Young.

“The students are able to learn about the natural environment, habitats of local animals, and gain an appreciation of the natural world.”

Many of the students participate in the program for two years, and the teachers have noticed significant growth in their learning process during that time.

“We find that when our students spend time in nature their focus and attention increases,” said Young.

“This is very obvious with those students struggling to focus in the classroom. When they are outside, they thrive in this learning environment. It is neat to see how students gain independence, confidence, and problem solving abilities and bring those skills back into the classroom the rest of the week.”

She added that being outdoors allows these students to build awareness of where they live and appreciate the abundance of natural landscapes. Through learning and research, some students’ fear of insects and bugs had transformed into admiration.

Not only that, spending time outdoors helps the whole class to feel happier, and the teachers have observed a dramatic improvement in mental health for the students who adventure with Forest Fridays.

“What better way to learn about our world than to go and explore it,” said Young.

“We thank the Creston Valley Rotary Club for this generous donation as it helps keep this program going.”

