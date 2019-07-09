Emergency services responded to a ‘blast’ on a rooftop downtown Fernie, July 2. Submitted

Roofing employees injured after ‘blast’ downtown Fernie

Two roofers sustained injuries after a ‘blast’ occured while they were torching a roof downtown Fernie on July 2.

According to RCMP, a blast/fire occurred around 5:30 p.m. after the tank which their torch was attached to, fell over. RCMP explained they were ‘torching’ a waterproof membrane.

One individual was treated at the Fernie Hospital and has since been released. The other employee was transported to Calgary Hospital with more serious injuries.

“No other injuries were reported or any threat to the public. No nearby buildings were affected by the blast/fire,” said Elk Valley RCMP in a release.

Elk Valley RCMP explained they are working closely with Work Safe BC as the investigation continues.

“RCMP would like to thank Fernie Fire Department and the B.C. Ambulance Service for their quick response and assistance with this incident,” said the RCMP.

