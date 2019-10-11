Romance scam involving fake Jeremy Renner targets Okanagan residents

An online impersonator posing as actor Jeremy Renner has been asking victims for money online

Crime Stoppers Central Okanagan is sounding the alarm over an online romance scam involving an impersonator posing as actor Jeremy Renner.

In a statement, the organization said the scam involves a promise from the impersonator to visit the victim after talking to them on social media. After contact is made, the impersonator makes up reasons for why they need money to visit the person — including excuses like money for airfare or passport fees.

Despite the recent circulation of the scams in the Okanagan, Renner has been posting online for some time about people falsely impersonating him online.

Crime Stoppers has a few tips for people to avoid being scammed:

  1. Be suspicious when someone you haven’t met in person professes their love to you. Ask yourself –would someone I’ve never met really declare their love after only a few emails?
  2. Never send intimate photos or videos of yourself. The scammer may try to use these to blackmail you into sending money.
  3. Be wary when someone you meet on social media wants to quickly move to a private mode of communication (email, text).
  4. If you did send money or share financial information, report it to the financial institution used e.g. your bank, Western Union, MoneyGram.
  5. Gather all information pertaining to the situation, including the scammer’s profile name, how you made contact, social media screenshots, emails, etc. and contact your local police.

On top of contacting police, victims are also encouraged to file their case with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

According to the centre, Canadian lost around $22.5 million to romance scams in 2018.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘I don’t know if there’s ever justice,’ says Abbotsford’s top cop in killer’s guilty verdict

Just Posted

Advance voting in 2019 federal election begins

Voting at advance polling stations has become a popular choice in Canada over the years

Creston town council approves signage variance for restaurant

A development variance permit request by Memories of Indian Cusine Ltd. was… Continue reading

Police standoff at remote cabin near Argenta

Few details are available, but RCMP say negotiations are underway

Nelson, Creston Rotary clubs accepting applications for youth leadership camp in Crawford Bay

28 spots open in fourth annual Rotary Youth Leadership Awards camp

Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy’s ninth annual Reach a Reader fundraiser is today

The Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy’s (CBAL) ninth annual Reach a Reader… Continue reading

VIDEO: How to handle hot-potato election issues at Thanksgiving dinner

Climate change, corruption, the Trans Mountain pipeline? Dig in.

Romance scam involving fake Jeremy Renner targets Okanagan residents

An online impersonator posing as actor Jeremy Renner has been asking victims for money online

PHOTOS: Honouring Saturday Night Live on its 44th birthday

The show aired for the first time on Oct. 11, 1975, hosted by George Carlin

Cops make fentanyl bust in Castlegar

Over 280 pills among drugs seized

‘I don’t know if there’s ever justice,’ says Abbotsford’s top cop in killer’s guilty verdict

Mike Serr says decision brings mixed emotions for department and Const. John Davidson’s family

Jay-Z invests $5M in Kelowna-based company

Pela is a Kelowna-based company that makes the world’s first compostable phone case

New milk donation depots open in Kelowna and Kamloops

Interior Health opened the depots to help at-risk babies

Chronic wasting disease threatens the Kootenays

The Province is asking hunters to drop off heads of deer species to be tested for CWD

Climate change, worker shortages, more addressed at Sparwood election forum

Questions about local, national, and global issues were geared towards all parties

Most Read