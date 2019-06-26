Rock slide in B.C. river may hinder salmon passage

DFO says it is aware that the slide occurred in a narrow portion of the Fraser River

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says it is aware of a “significant” rock slide that occurred in the Fraser River in British Columbia, which could possibly hinder the passage of returning salmon.

Rancher Tom Hancock says the slide happened Tuesday morning north of the Big Bar Ferry, causing a disturbance in the river.

In a statement, the fisheries department says it is aware that the slide occurred in a narrow portion of the Fraser River.

The department says it has conducted an aerial survey of the site.

It says it will be sending another crew of engineers and habitat specialists into the remote area on Wednesday to determine the extent of the blockage.

It says it will be working with the province and local First Nations on next steps. (CHNL)

The Canadian Press

